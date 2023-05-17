Analysts Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Target Price at $44.71

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.