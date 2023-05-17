Analysts Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Target Price at $498.08

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $498.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $459.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $463.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.87 and a 200-day moving average of $434.77.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

