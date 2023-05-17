Analysts Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Target Price at $5.78

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 96.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 503,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 247,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 285,950 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 251.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,876,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,922 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NOK opened at $3.95 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

