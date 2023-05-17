Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target at $53.20

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $31,369.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,839.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,628 shares of company stock worth $55,477. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4,393.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCYC opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.57% and a negative net margin of 801.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

Featured Articles

