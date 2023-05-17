Analysts’ Downgrades for May 17th (ACHHY, BIDU, CFRX, CHHQF, CHVKF, CSX, CWCO, CYTK, DVN, ECNCF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 17th:

Aluminum Co. of China (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WeWork (NYSE:WE) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

