Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,305,692 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 584,971 shares.The stock last traded at $9.12 and had previously closed at $8.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Amplitude Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Insider Activity

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875 in the last ninety days. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Battery Management CORP. grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 41.3% in the first quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after purchasing an additional 216,423 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,235,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 234,478 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

