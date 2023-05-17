Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Up 6.6% in April

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,031,342,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. 329,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

