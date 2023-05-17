Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Amphenol worth $79,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.05. 858,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,079. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

