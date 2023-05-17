Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins Sells 5,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 443,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,097. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,110,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

