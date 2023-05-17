Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Down 7.9% in April

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.
Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.42. The stock had a trading volume of 507,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,630. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.72 and its 200 day moving average is $319.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
