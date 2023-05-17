América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 592567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in América Móvil by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

