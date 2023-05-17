Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Update

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $1,322,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 128.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 144,709 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 1.8 %

AEE traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,197. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

