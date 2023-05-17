Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 143,782 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 56,478 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 877,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR remained flat at $10.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

