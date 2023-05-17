AM Squared Ltd Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 0.4% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.26.

PANW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,130. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $203.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,595.94, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

