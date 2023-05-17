AM Squared Ltd Takes Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Newbury Street Acquisition accounts for 0.5% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AM Squared Ltd owned about 0.45% of Newbury Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 4,686.5% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 117,163 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,693 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

NBST traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 18,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.