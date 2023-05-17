AM Squared Ltd Takes $217,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 71.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,176,000 after buying an additional 203,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 86.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.38 and a 200 day moving average of $240.23. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.05.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

