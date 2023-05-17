AM Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 35,800 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. Teradyne makes up approximately 2.1% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,512. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

