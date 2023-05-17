AM Squared Ltd Purchases New Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.8 %

AAP stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.59. The company had a trading volume of 272,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $212.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

