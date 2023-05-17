AM Squared Ltd Makes New $694,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 0.5% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,073,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,045.10. 96,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,055. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,077.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,786.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,611.65. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.73 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.