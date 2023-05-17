AM Squared Ltd Invests $521,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 656,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,111,000 after purchasing an additional 137,789 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.08. 300,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

