AM Squared Ltd Invests $470,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after acquiring an additional 53,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.43. 108,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,980. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $142.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.26.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

