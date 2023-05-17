AM Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,800 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. 2,557,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

