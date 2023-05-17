AM Squared Ltd Acquires New Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,572,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after acquiring an additional 259,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,665,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,754 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

East West Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 943,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

