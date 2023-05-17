Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933. The company has a market cap of $167.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.69. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The asset manager reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

