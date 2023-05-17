AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading 4.4% Higher

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.45. 10,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 123,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on AlTi Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
AlTi Global Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AlTi Global Company Profile
Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AlTi Global (ALTI)
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.