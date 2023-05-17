Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $890,459.02 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $890,459.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,767,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alphatec Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 1,011,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Parian Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 265,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 72,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

