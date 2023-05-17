Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

