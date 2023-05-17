Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
Alibaba Group stock opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $235.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
