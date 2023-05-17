Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $235.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

