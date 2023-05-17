Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AQN opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -716.67%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

