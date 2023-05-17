Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.35

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $10.33. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 450,195 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $577.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 326.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 206,348 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

