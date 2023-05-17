Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Alamo Group makes up about 1.8% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $19,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alamo Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.