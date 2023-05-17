Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Argus

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Argus from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,093,785 shares of company stock valued at $373,801,732. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

