Aion (AION) Reaches Market Cap of $330,955.24

Aion (AION) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Aion has a market cap of $330,955.24 and approximately $805.79 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00130558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00064024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00040731 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00027463 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

