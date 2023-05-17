AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,684 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.49% of AGNC Investment worth $29,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 15.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.