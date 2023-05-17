Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,277. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. SVB Securities cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

