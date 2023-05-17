Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of A traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.53. The stock had a trading volume of 667,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,305. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

