Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 5.6% Higher

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.09. 3,586,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 17,143,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.17.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $220,754.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,438 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $1,779,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $320,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

