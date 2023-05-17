Affimed (AFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Affimed had a negative net margin of 208.85% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Affimed Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 76,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.53.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affimed by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affimed by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 67,313 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.
