Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.64. Aegon shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 473,173 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on AEG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.
Aegon Stock Up 5.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Trading of Aegon
About Aegon
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aegon (AEG)
