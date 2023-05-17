Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO Purchases $126,400.00 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CEO David A. Peacock purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,416.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ADV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 337,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,221. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.34. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

