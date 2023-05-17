Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Increased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,480,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 853,348 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.7% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.90% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $937,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,940,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,408,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

