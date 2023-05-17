Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Shares Down 3.6%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.41. 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adriatic Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Adriatic Metals Trading Down 7.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

