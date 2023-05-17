ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday.

HDIUF stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

