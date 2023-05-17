Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Down 11.3% in April

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,981,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

AGRO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 590,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,062. The firm has a market cap of $934.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $371.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice, production and sale of raw milk, and other dairy products.

Featured Articles

