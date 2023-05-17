Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,100 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 717,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,517,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477,132 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 1,316,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

ADX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 98,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,578. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

