Adam Eltoukhy Sells 3,333 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 889,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,796,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34.

On Friday, March 3rd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 1,851,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,796. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

