ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO Sells $1,096,875.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CFO William Zerella sold 67,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,096,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,463.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 3.0 %

ACVA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,623. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,260,000 after acquiring an additional 133,774 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,260,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,462,000 after acquiring an additional 88,090 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 278,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

