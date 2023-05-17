AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) & HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Head to Head Review

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HeartCore Enterprises and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A AcuityAds 0 0 5 0 3.00

AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 100.50%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -75.72% -82.29% -42.18% AcuityAds -1.39% -5.84% -4.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and AcuityAds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 2.84 -$6.68 million ($0.37) -3.24 AcuityAds $121.04 million 0.80 -$580,000.00 ($0.01) -171.00

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. AcuityAds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AcuityAds beats HeartCore Enterprises on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

