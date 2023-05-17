Achain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $171,602.11 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $171,602.11 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003349 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003501 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003187 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

