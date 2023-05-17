Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 965,300 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 1,072,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,930.6 days.

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of Accor stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. Accor has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $36.09.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

